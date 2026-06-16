L2 Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,300 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,945 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC's holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on EOG Resources from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho set a $157.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.32.

Get Our Latest Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Trading Down 3.4%

EOG opened at $132.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.59 and a 12 month high of $151.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.82 and a 200 day moving average of $124.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.63 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $856,523.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,234,924.40. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $582,706.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,038,449.84. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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