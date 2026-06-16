L2 Asset Management LLC Sells 4,696 Shares of Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

L2 Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY - Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,231 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,696 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC's holdings in Corpay were worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corpay by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,182,672 shares of the company's stock worth $2,357,100,000 after acquiring an additional 58,235 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Corpay by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,734,927 shares of the company's stock worth $1,424,882,000 after acquiring an additional 307,355 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in shares of Corpay by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,855,589 shares of the company's stock worth $1,279,362,000 after acquiring an additional 124,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Corpay by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,744 shares of the company's stock worth $851,720,000 after acquiring an additional 23,470 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corpay by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,526 shares of the company's stock worth $571,346,000 after acquiring an additional 19,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Corpay in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $406.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $361.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Corpay from $440.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Corpay from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $383.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Corpay

Corpay Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:CPAY opened at $352.76 on Tuesday. Corpay, Inc. has a one year low of $252.84 and a one year high of $367.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $332.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 24.60%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.51 EPS. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 26.300-27.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.650 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Corpay

In other Corpay news, insider Armando Lins Netto sold 14,089 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,016,388.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,528 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,894.40. This represents a 43.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven T. Stull sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.78, for a total value of $360,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,241 shares in the company, valued at $10,188,787.98. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 18,201 shares of company stock worth $6,487,377 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.19% of the company's stock.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay NYSE: CPAY is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

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