L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Holdings Lifted by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,021 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 79,634 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of L3Harris Technologies worth $93,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,900,509 shares of the company's stock worth $557,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,334 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 560.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 614,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $187,609,000 after purchasing an additional 521,312 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,401,871 shares of the company's stock valued at $709,396,000 after purchasing an additional 519,226 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3,127.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 408,740 shares of the company's stock worth $119,994,000 after buying an additional 396,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 34,415.0% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,230 shares of the company's stock worth $123,298,000 after buying an additional 356,195 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered L3Harris Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised L3Harris Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $361.70.

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Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total transaction of $676,781.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,406.40. The trade was a 34.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:LHX opened at $303.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.51. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $267.25 and a 1-year high of $379.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business's fifty day moving average price is $299.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.63.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 7.71%.The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-11.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. L3Harris Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

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