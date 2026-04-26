L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Shares Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,341 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH's holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $14,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Ticino Wealth acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $563,000. Novem Group grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Novem Group now owns 2,162 shares of the company's stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Michael Brady & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, SageGuard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Argus raised shares of L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $364.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $349.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LHX

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 751 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $278,110.32. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,791.92. The trade was a 15.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 5,528 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $2,047,128.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,651.20. This trade represents a 41.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $6,824,370. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

L3Harris Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting L3Harris Technologies this week:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 3.9%

NYSE LHX opened at $317.38 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $214.10 and a 52 week high of $379.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $354.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.87. The firm has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.62.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. L3Harris Technologies's payout ratio is currently 58.62%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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