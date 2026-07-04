Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $3.27 Million Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 107.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,472 shares of the software company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.'s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $2,275,165,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,617,145 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,981,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,994 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Adobe by 8,006.6% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,593,506 shares of the software company's stock worth $562,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,849 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,399 shares of the software company's stock worth $912,705,000 after purchasing an additional 920,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.9% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,888,283 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,711,583,000 after buying an additional 742,646 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $219.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.14. The company has a market capitalization of $87.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.12 and a 1 year high of $386.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. Adobe's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $194.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,945,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,074.05. This trade represents a 130.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $867,046.25. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Freedom Capital downgraded Adobe from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Argus reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Adobe from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $278.40.

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Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Further Reading

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