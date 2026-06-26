Lam Research Corporation $LRCX is Decker Retirement Planning Inc.'s 5th Largest Position

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,599 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,463 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up about 3.9% of Decker Retirement Planning Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Decker Retirement Planning Inc.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,881,114. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $334.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $401.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.50 billion, a PE ratio of 75.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.67. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $90.93 and a one year high of $409.75.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

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