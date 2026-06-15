Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Position Boosted by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,549 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $36,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,035,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 115.2% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $17,537,447,000 after acquiring an additional 364,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. New Street Research raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $322.01.

View Our Latest Report on LRCX

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 31,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,667 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $366.81 on Monday. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $87.75 and a 52 week high of $373.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company's fifty day moving average is $286.10 and its 200-day moving average is $234.16. The company has a market capitalization of $458.72 billion, a PE ratio of 69.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Lam Research News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research is benefiting from renewed optimism around wafer-fab equipment demand, with management recently raising its 2026 WFE market forecast to $140 billion and analysts lifting price targets on expectations that AI-driven chip investment will stay strong. Article Title

Lam Research is benefiting from renewed optimism around wafer-fab equipment demand, with management recently raising its 2026 WFE market forecast to $140 billion and analysts lifting price targets on expectations that AI-driven chip investment will stay strong. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Lam Research as a core beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, with Barclays reiterating constructive views on chip-equipment names and investors focusing on ongoing spending for new semiconductor supply. Article Title

Recent coverage highlighted Lam Research as a core beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, with Barclays reiterating constructive views on chip-equipment names and investors focusing on ongoing spending for new semiconductor supply. Positive Sentiment: Lam Research’s recent earnings outperformance and upbeat guidance continue to support the bullish case, with the company beating estimates and projecting stronger revenue momentum into upcoming quarters. Article Title

Lam Research’s recent earnings outperformance and upbeat guidance continue to support the bullish case, with the company beating estimates and projecting stronger revenue momentum into upcoming quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent pieces focus on valuation after the AI-driven rally, suggesting investors are now weighing how much upside is already priced in after a sharp run-up. Article Title

Some recent pieces focus on valuation after the AI-driven rally, suggesting investors are now weighing how much upside is already priced in after a sharp run-up. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor stocks have remained volatile, and one recent session saw LRCX fall more steeply than the market, showing that the stock can still be pressured by sector-wide AI and macro swings. Article Title

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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