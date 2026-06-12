Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Position Boosted by Xponance LLC

Xponance LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,284 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises 0.5% of Xponance LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Xponance LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $62,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $17,537,447,000 after buying an additional 364,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,024,684,000 after buying an additional 265,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,747,368 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,764,117,000 after buying an additional 126,613 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,645,427,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,836,397,000 after buying an additional 3,263,658 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore increased their price target on Lam Research from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. New Street Research increased their price target on Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $322.01.

View Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,102,312. This trade represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,667. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX opened at $362.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $453.36 billion, a PE ratio of 68.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.64. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $87.75 and a fifty-two week high of $364.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.62%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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