Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Acquired by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 82.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,050 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group's holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lam Research by 781.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,518,542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053,978 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,836,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,658 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Lam Research by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,526,099 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $606,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,897 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,541,230 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $472,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,749 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1,925.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,717,551 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $294,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,754 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $302.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $377.97 billion, a PE ratio of 57.03, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.34 and a 200 day moving average of $214.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $79.49 and a one year high of $303.18.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,066 shares of company stock valued at $27,953,242. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $293.46.

View Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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