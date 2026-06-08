Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,642,429 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.21% of Lam Research worth $452,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $303.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $379.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.85. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $85.86 and a 12-month high of $346.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $273.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lam Research from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on Lam Research from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered Lam Research from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares in the company, valued at $18,102,312. The trade was a 11.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 31,839 shares of company stock worth $8,561,667 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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