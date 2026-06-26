Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Bought by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 154.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,125 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bayban purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at $69,881,114. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $401.82 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $90.93 and a 1-year high of $409.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $311.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.67. The company has a market cap of $502.50 billion, a PE ratio of 75.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Evercore lifted their price target on Lam Research from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lam Research from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $293.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $334.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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