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Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Bought by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Lam Research logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Noesis Capital Management increased its Lam Research stake by 25.5% in the first quarter, buying 4,884 additional shares and bringing its total to 24,007 shares worth about $5.13 million.
  • Lam Research reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $1.47 beating estimates and revenue of $5.84 billion topping forecasts; revenue rose 23.8% year over year.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive, with recent price-target hikes from firms like Mizuho and TD Cowen, though some insider selling and a recent 3.1% stock drop added a bit of near-term caution.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,007 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp's holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 242.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bayban bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $335.43 on Thursday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $90.93 and a 1 year high of $438.50. The company has a market cap of $419.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $338.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.63.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.62%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,621 shares of company stock valued at $33,804,737. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Lam Research from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $358.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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