Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Bought by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors raised its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at $242,334,371.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,066 shares of company stock worth $27,953,242. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $291.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $284.72 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $246.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.73. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $79.49 and a twelve month high of $302.00. The company has a market capitalization of $356.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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