Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,870,899 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,972,277 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up approximately 0.8% of California Public Employees Retirement System's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.47% of Lam Research worth $1,254,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 5,206.7% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,102,312. This trade represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $6,124,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 87,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,192,570. This trade represents a 17.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 104,621 shares of company stock valued at $33,804,737 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $313.30 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $90.93 and a 52 week high of $438.50. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $339.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.94. The firm has a market cap of $391.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $358.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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