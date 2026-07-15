Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 6,106.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,364 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 720,564 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Lam Research worth $156,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.9% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the first quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in Lam Research by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Erste Group Bank lowered Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $358.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,621 shares of company stock valued at $33,804,737. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $346.10 on Wednesday. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $90.93 and a 12-month high of $438.50. The company has a market cap of $432.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $337.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The firm's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.62%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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