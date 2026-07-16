Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,327 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,557 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 12.4% in the first quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC now owns 23,704 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 26.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6,106.5% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 732,364 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $156,610,000 after purchasing an additional 720,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 51.1% during the first quarter. Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $6,124,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 87,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,192,570. The trade was a 17.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 104,621 shares of company stock valued at $33,804,737 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $500.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $358.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $335.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.80. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $90.93 and a one year high of $438.50. The company's fifty day moving average is $338.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is 19.62%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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