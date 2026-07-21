Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,497 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 6,953 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,035,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $59,973,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $26,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $306.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $383.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business's 50 day moving average is $339.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.54. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $90.93 and a 52-week high of $438.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Lam Research News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $6,124,470.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 87,142 shares in the company, valued at $29,192,570. This trade represents a 17.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 104,621 shares of company stock valued at $33,804,737 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Lam Research from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $360.51.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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