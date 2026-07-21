Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by MWA Asset Management

MWA Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,586 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 5,317 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up about 2.7% of MWA Asset Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MWA Asset Management's holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 7.9% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank cut Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $360.51.

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Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $6,124,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 87,142 shares in the company, valued at $29,192,570. The trade was a 17.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,621 shares of company stock worth $33,804,737. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $306.76 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $339.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.54. The company has a market cap of $383.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $90.93 and a 12-month high of $438.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's payout ratio is 19.62%.

Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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