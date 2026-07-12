Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,953 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 5,925 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $14,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bayban purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $331.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $330.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $350.81.

Get Our Latest Report on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $2.84 on Friday, reaching $350.33. 6,880,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,276,366. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $90.93 and a 1-year high of $438.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $334.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.11 billion, a PE ratio of 66.10, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's payout ratio is 19.62%.

Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on Lam Research to $400 from $380 and kept an outperform rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum around the stock.

Mizuho raised its price target on Lam Research to $400 from $380 and kept an outperform rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus boosted its target to $425 from $325 and reiterated a buy rating, citing above-consensus estimates and suggesting further upside for LRCX.

Stifel Nicolaus boosted its target to $425 from $325 and reiterated a buy rating, citing above-consensus estimates and suggesting further upside for LRCX. Positive Sentiment: Needham also increased its target to $390 from $300 and maintained a buy rating, reinforcing the view that Lam Research is well positioned to benefit from AI-driven chip demand.

Needham also increased its target to $390 from $300 and maintained a buy rating, reinforcing the view that Lam Research is well positioned to benefit from AI-driven chip demand. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage highlighted Lam Research as a beneficiary of broader AI infrastructure spending and possible easing of China-related chip restrictions, which could improve sentiment across semiconductor equipment names. Does AI Rebound and China Chip Access Shift Change The Bull Case For Lam Research (LRCX)?

Additional coverage highlighted Lam Research as a beneficiary of broader AI infrastructure spending and possible easing of China-related chip restrictions, which could improve sentiment across semiconductor equipment names. Neutral Sentiment: Lam Research announced that it will host its June quarter financial conference call and webcast on July 29, giving investors a near-term catalyst to watch.

Lam Research announced that it will host its June quarter financial conference call and webcast on July 29, giving investors a near-term catalyst to watch. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful change, with reported short interest at zero shares, so it does not appear to be a factor driving the move.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,881,114. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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