Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,626 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 6,676 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR's holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Generali Investments Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 590.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,555 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $7,974,000 after buying an additional 50,933 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 262,544 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $34,417,000 after buying an additional 89,856 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 140,433 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $18,804,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 115.2% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. New Street Research lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut Lam Research from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citic Securities lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $165.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $291.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,066 shares of company stock valued at $27,953,242. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $284.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.11. The company has a market capitalization of $356.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.81. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $79.49 and a fifty-two week high of $302.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.Lam Research's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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