Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,983 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 18,072 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd's holdings in Lam Research were worth $38,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $425.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Lam Research from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $322.01.

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Trending Headlines about Lam Research

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Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX opened at $362.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $453.36 billion, a PE ratio of 68.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.64. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $87.75 and a fifty-two week high of $364.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,102,312. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,667. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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