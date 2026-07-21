Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Stake Lifted by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,898 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up 1.8% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of LRCX opened at $306.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $383.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $339.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.54. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $90.93 and a one year high of $438.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.62%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 104,621 shares of company stock worth $33,804,737 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $331.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research cut Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James Financial set a $425.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $360.51.

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Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

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