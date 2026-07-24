Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Stock Holdings Cut by Cloverfields Capital Group LP

Cloverfields Capital Group LP cut its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,407 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,358 shares during the quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP's holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Bayban acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $500.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Lam Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $360.51.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $6,124,470.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 87,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,192,570. The trade was a 17.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,621 shares of company stock valued at $33,804,737. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $319.78 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $341.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $90.93 and a 12-month high of $438.50. The company has a market cap of $399.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

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