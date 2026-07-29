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Lamb Weston $LW Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Lamb Weston logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Dimensional Fund Advisors increased its Lamb Weston stake by 28.1% in the first quarter, purchasing 601,171 additional shares for a total of 2.74 million shares worth approximately $115.9 million. Institutional investors collectively own 89.56% of the company.
  • Lamb Weston reported quarterly EPS of $0.87, beating estimates by $0.24, while revenue rose 5.6% year over year to $1.77 billion. The company set fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS guidance at $2.95–$3.25.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed: Barclays upgraded the stock to overweight with a $56 price target, while the broader consensus rating is Hold with a $53.36 target. Lamb Weston also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share, representing a 2.8% annualized yield.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW - Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,742,208 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 601,171 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.99% of Lamb Weston worth $115,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,679,203 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $698,692,000 after purchasing an additional 43,766 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,824,690 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $411,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,585 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $300,812,000 after purchasing an additional 63,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,528,402 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $147,536,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,286,305 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $190,869,000 after purchasing an additional 79,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company's stock.

More Lamb Weston News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lamb Weston this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Raised earnings outlook: Lamb Weston maintained or lifted its fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS outlook to $2.95–$3.25, a range modestly above analyst expectations. Management also reported fiscal 2026 net sales of $6.612 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $1.147 billion, both above the high end of its prior guidance. Lamb Weston Lifts Earnings Outlook Despite Middle East Disruptions
  • Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Barclays raised its price target from $50 to $56 and upgraded the stock to overweight. The move follows Lamb Weston’s earnings beat and above-consensus fiscal 2027 guidance. Barclays Raises Lamb Weston Price Target
  • Positive Sentiment: Insider buying: Recent open-market transactions show purchases by executive chairman Jan Eli B. Craps, CFO James Gray and other insiders, while activist investor Jana Partners also accumulated shares. These purchases may reinforce confidence in the recovery story.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst view: Stephens raised its price target from $46 to $55 but retained an equal-weight rating, implying limited upside at the recent trading level. Stephens Raises Lamb Weston Price Target
  • Negative Sentiment: International and valuation risks: Analysts caution that Middle East disruptions, inflation and softer international revenue trends could constrain growth. Another review argued the stock may now be fully priced after its recent rebound, limiting additional upside. Lamb Weston Stock Looks Fully Priced

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LW. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $53.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of LW stock opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $67.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.950-3.250 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Lamb Weston's payout ratio is presently 73.08%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston, traded on the NYSE under the symbol LW, is a leading global processor and supplier of frozen potato products. The company's portfolio includes a variety of potato-based items such as French fries, potato wedges, hash browns and specialty cuts tailored to the foodservice and retail grocery channels. Lamb Weston serves quick-service restaurants, full-service operators, grocery chains and food distributors, offering customized product formats, packaging solutions and seasoning options to meet evolving customer demands.

Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, Lamb Weston has grown from a regional processor into one of the world's largest producers of frozen potato products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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