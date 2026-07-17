Lands' End, Inc. $LE Stock Position Increased by Towerview LLC

Towerview LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE - Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592,701 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 161,701 shares during the quarter. Lands' End comprises about 4.3% of Towerview LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Towerview LLC owned about 1.93% of Lands' End worth $6,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Lands' End by 83.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,384 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Lands' End during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Lands' End in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lands' End in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Lands' End by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,355 shares of the company's stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.46% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LE. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Lands' End in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Lands' End from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Lands' End from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lands' End currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.00.

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Lands' End Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ LE opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Lands' End, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.73 million, a PE ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51.

Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $238.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.68 million. Lands' End had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Lands' End has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.320-0.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.160 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lands' End, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lands' End announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lands' End Profile

Lands' End, Inc NASDAQ: LE is an American retailer specializing in casual apparel, accessories and home goods. Headquartered in Dodgeville, Wisconsin, the company sells its products through a combination of direct-to-consumer channels including e-commerce, catalogues and a network of outlet stores. Lands' End is known for its nautical-inspired designs, functional outerwear and commitment to quality fabrics.

Founded in 1963 by Gary Comer as a mail-order sailing supply business, Lands' End rapidly expanded its product offering beyond marine gear.

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