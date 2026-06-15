Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 1,747 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 223.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,528 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,310,126 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,022,597,000 after buying an additional 625,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,674 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,333,367,000 after acquiring an additional 375,118 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,909 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,103,453,000 after purchasing an additional 332,441 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,064,560 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $878,454,000 after purchasing an additional 73,727 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 835,560 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $678,475,000 after purchasing an additional 53,125 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,948.17, for a total transaction of $7,792,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,804 shares in the company, valued at $65,855,938.68. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total transaction of $2,246,415.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,252,670.88. The trade was a 8.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,078 shares of company stock worth $46,651,175. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIX. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,992.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Glj Research began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,991.50.

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Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of FIX opened at $1,877.52 on Monday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $489.54 and a 52 week high of $2,073.99. The firm has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.66. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1,781.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,389.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.75 EPS. Comfort Systems USA's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.23%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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