Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Cognex Corporation $CGNX

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Cognex by 12.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Cognex by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Cognex by 74.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Cognex by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $65.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.64. Cognex Corporation has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $71.90.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $268.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $245.98 million. Cognex had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business's revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Cognex has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.440 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Corporation will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Cognex's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cognex from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognex from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $62.00 price target on shares of Cognex and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognex presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CGNX

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

In other Cognex news, insider Mark Fennell sold 64,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $4,349,734.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at $755,184.15. This represents a 85.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Ann Macdonald sold 98,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $6,554,549.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,234.40. This represents a 94.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 224,847 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,098 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation is a leading provider of machine vision systems, software, sensors and industrial barcode readers used to automate manufacturing, logistics and distribution processes. The company designs and develops vision-based products that help manufacturers and logistics operators inspect, identify and guide parts, assemblies and packaged goods in real time. Its solutions are applied in a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and general manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio includes stand-alone vision systems, vision sensors and deep learning-based software platforms that enable automated inspection, quality control and traceability.

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