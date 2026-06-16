Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,423,424 shares of the company's stock worth $2,569,357,000 after acquiring an additional 55,521 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 76,352.6% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company's stock worth $1,423,385,000 after buying an additional 4,743,787 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,582,897 shares of the company's stock worth $580,945,000 after buying an additional 354,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,337,604 shares of the company's stock worth $525,774,000 after buying an additional 77,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,630 shares of the company's stock worth $464,783,000 after buying an additional 98,140 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $178.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Thirty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $214.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ZS stock opened at $130.42 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.63 and a 52-week high of $336.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.70, a P/E/G ratio of 80.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.38 and a 200-day moving average of $175.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $835.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business's revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.110 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, insider Adam Geller sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.53, for a total transaction of $321,491.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 46,949 shares in the company, valued at $7,208,079.97. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Beer sold 177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.53, for a total transaction of $27,174.81. Following the sale, the director owned 4,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at $673,075.52. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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