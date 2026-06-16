Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,724,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 95.3% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,647,893 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $58,319,000 after purchasing an additional 803,945 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 695.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 47,787 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 41,782 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 24.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,024,406 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $1,039,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Shanker Trivedi acquired 1,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $53,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,910. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $44,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,922 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $893,792.40. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $41.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $44.65.

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Enphase Energy Stock Down 4.0%

ENPH stock opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average of $41.03. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $73.74.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $282.28 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 9.64%.Enphase Energy's revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company's product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

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