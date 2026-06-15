Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 17,972 KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,972 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $2,291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 5,562 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company's stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts: Sign Up

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE KKR opened at $96.37 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $153.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $97.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.37. The firm has a market cap of $86.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.80.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 13.94%.The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. KKR & Co. Inc.'s payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $125.00 to $106.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider KKR & Co. Inc., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and KKR & Co. Inc. wasn't on the list.

While KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here