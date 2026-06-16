Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 18,006 Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:MHK opened at $111.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.57 and a 200 day moving average of $110.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.99 and a 1-year high of $143.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.77%.Mohawk Industries's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Mohawk Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $527,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,250. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,887 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $200,135.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,096,076.94. The trade was a 3.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 10,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,508 in the last 90 days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Zacks Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $121.00 to $96.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $109.00 target price on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $123.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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