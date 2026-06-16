Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 18,405 Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,405 shares of the medical device company's stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 337 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 45.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 74.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,545 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mindset Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Globus Medical Stock Down 3.9%

GMED opened at $77.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.00. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $101.40.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $759.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.35 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company's revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Globus Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 25,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $2,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 510,175 shares in the company, valued at $41,201,733. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GMED

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc NYSE: GMED is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

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