Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stake in Glaukos Corporation $GKOS

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS - Free Report) by 125.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 12,799 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Glaukos were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 10.8% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 449,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $36,685,000 after buying an additional 43,750 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $54,645,000 after buying an additional 27,646 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 460.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $6,801,000 after buying an additional 49,492 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 355,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $39,336,000 after buying an additional 87,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 43,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,115,340. This represents a 18.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 19,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.54, for a total value of $2,809,508.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 73,419 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,538,563.26. This represents a 21.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 45,930 shares of company stock worth $6,321,363 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company's stock.

Glaukos Stock Down 0.0%

Glaukos stock opened at $126.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 0.83. Glaukos Corporation has a twelve month low of $73.16 and a twelve month high of $148.11.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $150.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.00 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 34.34%.Glaukos's revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Glaukos Corporation will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GKOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Glaukos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Glaukos from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Glaukos from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Glaukos

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients with glaucoma and other chronic eye diseases. The company's core offerings focus on micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), designed to reduce intraocular pressure and manage glaucoma more safely and effectively than traditional surgical approaches. Glaukos's flagship products include the iStent, iStent inject and iStent infinite trabecular micro-bypass stents, which are implanted during cataract surgery to improve aqueous outflow and help control eye pressure.

Beyond its MIGS portfolio, Glaukos has expanded into sustained drug-delivery solutions.

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