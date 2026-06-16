Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 12,667 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 340.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,391 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 330.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 231 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company's stock.

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American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP opened at $129.31 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.72 and a 12-month high of $139.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $131.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.75. The company has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 16.29%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio is 55.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Mizuho boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AEP

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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