Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Position in Casey's General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,355,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey's General Stores during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 55 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Casey's General Stores by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 54 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Casey's General Stores by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 62 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Casey's General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Casey's General Stores

Here are the key news stories impacting Casey's General Stores this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Casey's General Stores to $975 from $719, signaling improved valuation expectations even while keeping a neutral rating. Benzinga

JPMorgan raised its price target on Casey's General Stores to $975 from $719, signaling improved valuation expectations even while keeping a neutral rating. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo boosted its price target to $960 from $910 and reiterated an overweight rating, reflecting confidence in Casey's execution and upside potential. Tickerreport.com

Wells Fargo boosted its price target to $960 from $910 and reiterated an overweight rating, reflecting confidence in Casey's execution and upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Casey's as a long-term momentum stock, reinforcing the view that its business model has both growth and defensive appeal. Zacks

Recent coverage highlighted Casey's as a long-term momentum stock, reinforcing the view that its business model has both growth and defensive appeal. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary pointed to durable margin momentum, strong inside sales, disciplined fuel operations, and store growth as reasons earnings power could keep rising into fiscal 2027. Zacks

Analysts and market commentary pointed to durable margin momentum, strong inside sales, disciplined fuel operations, and store growth as reasons earnings power could keep rising into fiscal 2027. Positive Sentiment: The company was also highlighted for its dividend growth and shareholder-return profile, which can support investor interest during volatile markets. Zacks

The company was also highlighted for its dividend growth and shareholder-return profile, which can support investor interest during volatile markets. Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat commentary described Casey's as a growth stock with defensive characteristics, supported by buybacks, cash flow generation, and guidance that investors view favorably. MarketBeat

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Casey's General Stores from $805.00 to $945.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens set a $975.00 price objective on shares of Casey's General Stores and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Casey's General Stores from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Casey's General Stores from $719.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Casey's General Stores from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $899.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores Stock Performance

CASY opened at $895.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Casey's General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $490.00 and a 12-month high of $927.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $801.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $685.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Casey's General Stores had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

Casey's General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Casey's General Stores's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Casey's General Stores's dividend payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

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