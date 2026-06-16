Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3,131.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 924,902 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,330,000 after buying an additional 896,282 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,364,801 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,779,000 after buying an additional 672,071 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,895,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,479,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,656 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $1,505,940.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 77,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,929,639.42. The trade was a 23.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 23,535 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $1,498,238.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 118,071 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,516,399.86. The trade was a 16.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,347 shares of company stock worth $15,713,592. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 4.8%

ELF stock opened at $64.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.81. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $150.99.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 1.61%.The business had revenue of $449.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.270-3.320 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $65.00 price target on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Read Our Latest Report on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty NYSE: ELF is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company's portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

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