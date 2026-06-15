Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,916 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $1,558,563,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Arista Networks by 82.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,587,115 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,396,939,000 after buying an additional 4,332,659 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Arista Networks by 3,182.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,012,373 shares of the technology company's stock worth $525,741,000 after buying an additional 3,890,146 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,878,360 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,032,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 310.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,280,122 shares of the technology company's stock worth $298,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 220,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $34,744,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 111,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,664,154.64. The trade was a 66.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.09, for a total value of $1,352,720.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 200,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,874,306.97. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,401,747 shares of company stock valued at $388,633,539. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price objective on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.47.

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Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $163.38 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $154.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.12. The stock has a market cap of $205.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

See Also

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