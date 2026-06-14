Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. $SFIX

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX - Free Report) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,230,124 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 404,322 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.92% of Stitch Fix worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,702,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,998,916 shares of the company's stock worth $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 297,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,239,044 shares of the company's stock worth $17,005,000 after acquiring an additional 508,588 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 139,936 shares of the company's stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 26,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,459 shares of the company's stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 43,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company's stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Casey O'connor sold 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 480,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,479,428.72. This trade represents a 11.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO David Aufderhaar sold 65,709 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $203,040.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,178,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,640,134.33. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 16.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $3.85 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.60 million, a P/E ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The company had revenue of $340.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SFIX. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Northland Securities began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Stitch Fix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued a "mixed" rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SFIX

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc, headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a leading online personal styling service that blends data science with human expertise to deliver curated clothing and accessory selections. Founded in 2011 by Katrina Lake, the company pioneered a subscription-based model in which customers receive periodic “Fixes” tailored to their personal style, size and budget. Each shipment arrives with several handpicked items along with styling notes, allowing clients to review, purchase and return pieces at their convenience.

Clients begin by completing an online style profile that captures their measurements, design preferences and lifestyle needs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stitch Fix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stitch Fix wasn't on the list.

While Stitch Fix currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here