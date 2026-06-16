Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $1.88 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 21,556 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,335,918,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,461,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $3,222,454,000 after buying an additional 4,335,368 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,185,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,256,000,000 after buying an additional 2,442,450 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 81.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $677,925,000 after buying an additional 1,279,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 44.6% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,109,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $924,380,000 after buying an additional 1,266,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.1%

TMUS opened at $188.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.31. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.02 and a 12 month high of $261.56. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $190.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,261,920. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Andre Almeida acquired 5,097 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,673. This represents a 12.82% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Freedom Capital raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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