Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $1.96 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,016 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,618 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 29,439 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 12,164 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 83,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,823,000 after buying an additional 45,503 shares during the period. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 12,084 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,674,818.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 199,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,175,214.36. This trade represents a 8.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $87,444,607.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 927,270 shares of company stock worth $126,197,785. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Phillip Securities raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

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Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $134.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.94 billion, a PE ratio of 151.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $122.68 and a one year high of $207.52. The company's fifty day moving average price is $139.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.49.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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