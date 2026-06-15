Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $2.91 Million in Textron Inc. $TXT

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,382 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Textron by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 31,883 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 17,761 shares during the period. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company's stock.

Textron Stock Down 0.1%

Textron stock opened at $92.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.80 and a twelve month high of $101.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.94 and a 200-day moving average of $91.14.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Textron's payout ratio is currently 1.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Textron from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Textron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $101.18.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Textron news, Director Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 10,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.98 per share, with a total value of $988,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,148.76. This trade represents a 104.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 2,517 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $234,307.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,597.99. This represents a 22.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

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