Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,498 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 8,678 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Amgen by 29.3% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 25,859 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 11.3% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,152 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $15,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amgen from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $389.00 target price on Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $354.12.

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Amgen Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $350.53 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $341.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.86. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.83 and a 12-month high of $391.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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