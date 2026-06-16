Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Stock Holdings in Progyny, Inc. $PGNY

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY - Free Report) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,897 shares of the company's stock after selling 88,191 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.09% of Progyny worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Progyny by 2,004.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGNY. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Progyny from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Progyny from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Progyny from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Progyny from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGNY

Progyny Stock Performance

PGNY opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.28.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.24. Progyny had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.23%.The business had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Progyny has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.09 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Geoffrey Clapp sold 1,530 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $39,137.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 59,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,212.86. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Melissa B. Cummings sold 9,578 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $239,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 73,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,275. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,916 shares of company stock worth $939,875. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc is a New York-based fertility benefits management company that partners with employers and health plans to design and administer comprehensive family-building programs. The company's digital health platform integrates clinical expertise, patient support tools and data analytics to help members navigate fertility treatments, from in vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing to surrogacy and adoption. By focusing on outcomes-based care, Progyny aims to improve success rates while controlling costs for its clients.

The core of Progyny's offering is its proprietary Smart Cycle® benefit, which bundles clinical, emotional and logistical support into a single package.

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