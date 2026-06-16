Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 14,289 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Free Report) by 139.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,539 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,768,115 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $949,050,000 after purchasing an additional 116,302 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 106,850 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,937,000 after buying an additional 34,365 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 314.0% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 17,488 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 13,264 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,077.4% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,190 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 15,730 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of SWK stock opened at $84.72 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $76.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.64. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.44%.The company's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Stanley Black & Decker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

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