Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 21,586 Shares of Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report) by 322.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,271 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Roku were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,998,674 shares of the company's stock worth $1,301,557,000 after purchasing an additional 322,858 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 275.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,125 shares of the company's stock worth $258,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,130 shares of the company's stock worth $267,389,000 after purchasing an additional 168,214 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Roku by 352.3% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,650,448 shares of the company's stock worth $165,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,585 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,509,686 shares of the company's stock worth $163,786,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 205,821 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $21,611,205.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,755. This trade represents a 94.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 10,194 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $1,467,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,640. The trade was a 34.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 706,194 shares of company stock worth $80,756,499. Insiders own 13.45% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Roku

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Roku Price Performance

Roku stock opened at $143.66 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $118.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.32. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $148.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 108.02 and a beta of 2.06.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. Roku had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 4.06%.The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Roku from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Roku from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research lowered Roku from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Roku from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $146.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roku

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

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