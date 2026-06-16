Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in GlobalFoundries Inc. $GFS

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,796 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its position in GlobalFoundries by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 3,575 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 3.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 5.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,242 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

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GlobalFoundries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $68.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.77. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $92.55.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. GlobalFoundries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GlobalFoundries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th.

Insider Transactions at GlobalFoundries

In other news, insider Michael James Hogan sold 2,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $232,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $799,377.60. This trade represents a 22.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Samak L. Azar sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $29,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,862.04. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,605.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital set a $80.00 target price on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Arete Research set a $95.00 target price on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlobalFoundries currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $73.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GFS

GlobalFoundries Profile

GlobalFoundries, Inc NASDAQ: GFS is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

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