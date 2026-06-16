Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 21,321 Corning Incorporated $GLW

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,321 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $1,596,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $1,070,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Corning by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,562,644 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $399,505,000 after buying an additional 2,304,676 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $1,818,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corning by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLW. Zacks Research cut shares of Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Corning from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corning from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.31.

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Corning Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of Corning stock opened at $186.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.92 and a 200 day moving average of $134.76. The firm has a market cap of $160.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.25, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $49.81 and a 1 year high of $211.79.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Corning's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $1,983,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,070.92. This trade represents a 66.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 27,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.14, for a total transaction of $5,263,675.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 94,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,138,016. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,561 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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