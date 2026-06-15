Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 7,352 Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,352 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $3,103,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 506.3% during the fourth quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,820 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 88,932 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $37,570,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,589,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,643 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total transaction of $20,032,294.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 16,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,722,880.68. This trade represents a 61.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $606.00 to $777.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $627.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $640.00 to $733.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $733.87.

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Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $708.86 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $349.06 and a twelve month high of $788.75. The company's 50 day moving average is $675.23 and its 200 day moving average is $557.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $106.37 billion, a PE ratio of 97.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business's revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.04%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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