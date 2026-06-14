Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 82,964 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Free Report) by 66.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,751 shares of the company's stock after selling 82,964 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 238.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,924,282 shares of the company's stock worth $383,834,000 after buying an additional 2,765,559 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,392,300 shares of the company's stock worth $331,807,000 after buying an additional 850,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,486,596 shares of the company's stock worth $243,214,000 after buying an additional 357,253 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 6,854.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,527,962 shares of the company's stock worth $165,937,000 after buying an additional 1,505,991 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 797.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,401,173 shares of the company's stock worth $152,167,000 after buying an additional 1,245,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting J. M. Smucker

Here are the key news stories impacting J. M. Smucker this week:

Negative Sentiment: An insider sale by Jeannette L. Knudsen of 5,550 shares at an average price of $116.29 may weigh on sentiment, since insider selling can signal caution, even though the transaction was relatively small versus the company’s market value. SEC filing

An insider sale by Jeannette L. Knudsen of 5,550 shares at an average price of $116.29 may weigh on sentiment, since insider selling can signal caution, even though the transaction was relatively small versus the company’s market value. Negative Sentiment: Technical commentary flagged SJM as overbought and near resistance, suggesting the recent rally could be running out of momentum and may face near-term pullback pressure. Article

Technical commentary flagged SJM as overbought and near resistance, suggesting the recent rally could be running out of momentum and may face near-term pullback pressure. Negative Sentiment: Seeking Alpha noted that while quarterly earnings beat expectations, fiscal 2027 guidance looks muted, with revenue expected to fall and free cash flow projected to decline, which could limit upside for investors. Article

Seeking Alpha noted that while quarterly earnings beat expectations, fiscal 2027 guidance looks muted, with revenue expected to fall and free cash flow projected to decline, which could limit upside for investors. Negative Sentiment: TipRanks reported a new risk disclosure related to stakeholder sentiment and activism, adding another governance-related headwind to valuation. Article

TipRanks reported a new risk disclosure related to stakeholder sentiment and activism, adding another governance-related headwind to valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage remains mixed, with TD Cowen issuing a Hold and several articles debating whether Smucker’s recent move has already topped out. Article

Analyst and media coverage remains mixed, with TD Cowen issuing a Hold and several articles debating whether Smucker’s recent move has already topped out. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer said food stocks still have “scarcity value” and referenced Smucker’s pet food, coffee, Uncrustables, and peanut butter businesses, which supports the company’s defensive appeal but is not a direct catalyst. Article

Jim Cramer said food stocks still have “scarcity value” and referenced Smucker’s pet food, coffee, Uncrustables, and peanut butter businesses, which supports the company’s defensive appeal but is not a direct catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on evolving consumer demand trends suggests investors are still reassessing Smucker’s growth profile, but it does not point to a clear near-term catalyst. Article

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 5,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $645,409.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,865,175.31. This trade represents a 25.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SJM. BTIG Research set a $130.00 price objective on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded J. M. Smucker from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $121.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $116.05 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $99.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of -89.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $88.25 and a twelve month high of $119.39.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 17.18% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.J. M. Smucker's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.750-10.250 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. J. M. Smucker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -338.46%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

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