Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $2.04 Million Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 114,621 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000.

Get Coeur Mining alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,002,193 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,238,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,646,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,250,702 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $432,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,394 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,857,511 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $447,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,828 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,734,671 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $183,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,586,550 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $277,953,000 after purchasing an additional 524,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Coeur Mining

In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 39,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 77,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,435,994.40. This represents a 33.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Coeur Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday. They issued a "sector outperform" rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Coeur Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.28.

View Our Latest Research Report on CDE

Coeur Mining Price Performance

NYSE CDE opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.74.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $856.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $815.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Coeur Mining's revenue for the quarter was up 137.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 23.0%. Coeur Mining's dividend payout ratio is presently 3.45%.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining's portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Coeur Mining, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Coeur Mining wasn't on the list.

While Coeur Mining currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here